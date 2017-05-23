TSYS tweaks staffing at facilities in Columbus and McDonough, Ga.

Credit-card and payment processor TSYS is apparently tweaking the staffing levels within two of its facilities in Georgia, one in Columbus and another in McDonough, near Atlanta.
The company, headquartered in Columbus, responded Tuesday to questions concerning if it had laid off employees at its Corporate Ridge Business Park facility in east Columbus last week, and trainers at its call center in McDonough on Monday.
(TSYS racks up $105.9 million profit on $1.2 billion in revenues)
Both locations include managed services operations, or call centers, that handle customer service duties and other back-office functions for various TSYS clients, which can fluctuate depending on the specific customer and its needs at the moment. The global card processor’s clients include banks, retailers and credit-card issuers. Overall, the company employs more than 11,000 around the world.
“These moves are part of a continuous effort to bring clarity and focus to our business model,” TSYS said Tuesday in an email statement from spokesman Cyle Mims. He did not say how many employees were impacted by the staffing reductions.
(TSYS hiring for new 450-employee call center in McDonough)
“One of our priorities is to identify our ideal operating structure in order to maximize efficiencies and scale of operations,” the statement said. “We are convinced that these moves will bring us closer to operating at our full potential and will allow us to strengthen our already very successful business model.”
The staffing moves in Georgia come with TSYS last month confirming it was closing offices in Boise, Idaho, and in Golden, Colo. The company did not say how many workers were losing their jobs in those two cities, although media reports indicated the Boise cuts totaled 64 people.
(TSYS to close two facilities, eliminating 64 jobs at one location)
TSYS is growing its employee base as well, with it planning to open a card-production facility in Ohio’s state capital of Columbus. The company earlier this year submitted filings with the office of Ohio Gov. John Kasich, saying it expects to create 145 full-time jobs there in exchange for a tax credit incentive.
(TSYS to create 145 jobs in Columbus, Ohio)
(1 billion and counting: TSYS marks card production milestone)
The card processor already operates a 256,000-square-foot card- and statement-production facility off Moon Road in north Columbus, employing about 450 people at last count. Mims has said there should be no impact on the Columbus, Ga., facility as the one in Columbus, Ohio, opens for business. That apparently will be later this year as credit-card issuer Citi vacates an office in the Ohio city, with the Columbus Dispatch reporting recently that a 60-day layoff notice there should expire by May 29. TSYS reportedly will occupy that space.
“The primary function of (the Ohio facility) is it’s going to establish an in-house disaster recovery facility for our card-production business” in Columbus, Ga., Mims said in late February. “It will also allow for future growth opportunities in that business.”
Comments