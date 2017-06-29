Georgia Power to close its Columbus payments office on Veterans Parkway

Georgia Power Company is preparing to close its Columbus payment processing center and informed employees of that decision on Thursday, spokesman Robert Watkins confirmed.

The center is one of 27 remaining across the state that will be closed before the end of the year as the company adjusts to changing trends in the way customers pay their monthly power bill, Watkins said. The downtown Columbus location at 1112 Veterans Parkway is scheduled to close on Oct. 12.

More than 100 such payment centers were closed throughout the state last year.

“We are meeting the changes going on in our company and responding to our customers desires,” Watkins said.

There are about 300 employees statewide impacted and about 100 will lose jobs. There is no final number for those affected in Columbus, Watkins said. Employees who are terminated will be offered job placement assistance and severance packages commensurate with years of service, Watkins said.

The biggest change is 70 percent of Georgia Power’s customers now pay their bills by check, online, automatic payment or at one of the off-site retail locations designated to accept Georgia Power payments.

“Right now, there are 78 payment locations within 5 miles of our Columbus office,” Watkins said.

Those locations include grocery stores such as Wal-Mart, Publix and Piggly Wiggly, as well as Dollar General and Family Dollar and a number of drug stores. It cost a $1.50 fee to pay at one of the authorized off-site locations, Watkins said.

“More and more of our customers are paying at places they frequent every day,” Watkins said.