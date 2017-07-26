Peachtree Mall theater now showing new movies at reduced prices

AMC has now started showing first-run movies at its AMC Classic Peachtree 8 theater complex adjacent to Peachtree Mall on Manchester Expressway. The movies are at reduced prices. AMC operates four movie theater complexes in Columbus. The others are AMC Columbus Park 15, AMC Ritz 13 (at Hollywood Connection) and the AMC Classic Benning 10. -- Photo by Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com