Downtown Philly-osophy closed for ‘remodeling,’ to reopen in September

There is a little bit of Philly cheese steak intrigue in downtown Columbus.
Philly-osophy The Art of Cheesesteak, a popular downtown restaurant in the 1200 block closed late last month. The sign on the door states that is being remodeled and will reopen in September.
Owner/chef Mark Jones, who owns about a dozen restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley and five in downtown Columbus, will only say it is being remodeled.
“We’ll reopen the first part of September,” Jones said when asked about the restaurant.
Will it still be Philly-osophy? He’s not saying. But he plans to move the three most popular Philly-osophy menu items — the original, triple pepper and the dipper — to Flip Side Burgers & Tacos, a Broadway restaurant he owns one block north.
“They should be on the Flip Side menu next week,” Jones said just before the lunch hour Wednesday.
Philly-osophy, which has been open for more than five years at 1207 Broadway, started as a joint venture between Jones and his son.
Other downtown restaurants with Jones’ seal on them are the Black Cow on 12th Street, Smoke on Broadway and Plucked Up Chicken on First Avenue.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
