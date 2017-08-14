W.C. Bradley president ‘appalled, saddened’ by protesters’ use of Tiki torches

W.C. Bradley Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Marc R. Olivié said on Monday that he was offended by the images over the weekend of white supremacists marching through Charlottesville, Va., using one of the Columbus-based company’s products.
Many of the protesters last Friday were carrying Tiki torches. The Tiki brand is a product of Lamplight, a Wisconsin company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Bradley Company.
“We obviously do not control how people use our products,” Olivié said. “But we were appalled and saddened by the events that took place in Charlottesville where our torches were used by people who promote bigotry and hatred. Our torches are intended to be used in the backyard for the enjoyment of friends and family in a loving environment.”
The march in which the torches were used came a day ahead of a rally that turned violent in which one of the counter-protesters was killed by a man who drove a car into the crowd.
Lamplight officials were quick to respond to the images that circulated of the protesters carrying their products.
“TIKI Brand is not associated in any way with the events that took place in Charlottesville and are deeply saddened and disappointed,” Tiki posted on its Facebook page on Saturday. “We do not support their message or the use of our products in this way. Our products are designed to enhance backyard gatherings and to help family and friends connect with each other at home in their yard.”
