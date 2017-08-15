Dunham’s Sports grand opening Friday

Dunham’s Sports is having a grand opening celebration beginning Friday at LaGrange Mall on LaFayette Parkway in LaGrange, Ga.
According to a news release from the City of LaGrange, the store will open at 9 a.m. and the first 100 adults in the store will get a free t-shirt. Also on Friday, there will be free six-packs of Coke or Diet Coke, while supplies last, for anyone making a purchase of at least $10.
The first 100 adults on Saturday will get a free cap and the first 100 on Sunday will get a gift card with one valued at $500.
Dunham’s Sports has more than 225 stores in 21 states and this will be the third in Georgia.
Dunham’s Sports began as Dunham’s Bait and Tackle in Waterford, Mich., in 1937.
Its motto is “Big Names ... Low Prices.”
In the release, the CEO of Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation Jeff Lynn said, “We are excited to be opening a store in the LaGrange community. Dunham’s prides itself on providing our customers with a wide variety of top-quality, value-oriented, name-brand merchandise at everyday low prices.”
For more information on Dunham’s Sports visit http://www.dunhamssports.com/.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
