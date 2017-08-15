Hostess hiring manager, production positions at Columbus bakery

There’s money to be made in the manufacturing of Ho Hos, Ding Dongs, Donettes and Twinkies.
Thus, snake-cake maker Hostess Brands is now hiring full-time employees for its Columbus bakery at 1969 Victory Drive.
It’s not all line production workers. The company’s online career page shows it is seeking a human resource manager for the plant, as well as a sanitation manager, morning production supervisor and industrial maintenance mechanic.
The hiring does include industrial wrapper technicians, production utility workers and production machine operators.
The manufacturer also is adding employees at its facilities in Indianapolis, Southbridge, Mass., and Emporia, Kan., according to the career page.
Headquartered in Kansas City, Hostess Brands on Aug. 8 reported net income, or a profit, of $18.8 million in the quarter ending June 30. That net income is attributable to Class A shareholders. That’s down from $28.6 million in the same three-month period of 2016. The profit came on net revenue of just over $203 million, up from $192.3 million a year ago.
Hostess holds a 17-percent U.S. market share in the sweet baked goods category. The company last fall bought out the controlling interest of Hostess Holdings LLC, then changed its name from Gore Holdings to Hostess Brands Inc.
The Columbus plant opened in 1971 and employed as many as 1,200 people about 15 years ago. But staffing had fallen to around 420 heading into a bankruptcy filing in 2013. It was purchased out of bankruptcy court, with the local plant reopening. Hostess itself dates to the 1919 debut of its cupcake, with Twinkies coming to the market in 1930.
