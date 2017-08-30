Pratt & Whitney starts $31 million plant addition with plans for hiring

More Videos 1:32 Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. Pause 1:35 Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution 1:22 What's a balloon meister? Find out here. 2:06 Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 4:05 Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 1:06 Ex-Harris County sheriff emotional with family members after verdicts read in court 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:03 Protestors gather outside Blanchard Leadership Forum, ask Georgia's Sen. David Perdue for Town Hall meeting 6:37 Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pratt & Whitney to create 500 jobs with plant expansion Aerospace company Pratt & Whitney will create 500 jobs over the next five years with a $386 million dollar plant expansion. The company hosted a celebration with Columbus Technical College at the college's Economic Development Center Wednesday. CTC will offer course work to train workers in the areas of aerospace mechanics and advanced manufacturing technologies. Aerospace company Pratt & Whitney will create 500 jobs over the next five years with a $386 million dollar plant expansion. The company hosted a celebration with Columbus Technical College at the college's Economic Development Center Wednesday. CTC will offer course work to train workers in the areas of aerospace mechanics and advanced manufacturing technologies. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

