Big Dog Running Company joins forces with national retail brand

The Big Dog on the Columbus running scene just got some Fleet Feet.
Big Dog Running Company, with two Columbus stores, has recently announced that it has become part of the Fleet Feet franchise and will be changing the names of its stores to Big Dog Fleet Feet, according to owners John Teeples and Reggie Luther.
“This partnership allows us to offer more products, more inspiration, and more access to an incredible running community,” Teeples and Luther said in a joint statement. “At the end of the day, that’s what matters most to us. Now, Big Dog Fleet Feet will be everything you know and love, plus the support of resources and wisdom from an experienced and respected national brand.”
There will be sales and events at the two stores this weekend, beginning on Friday to celebrate the partnership. There will be a run Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the downtown location at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street. The Big Dog Howl will be a run in which runners can run in Halloween costumes.
Big Dog Running Company opened it’s first store in Nov 2010 in downtown Columbus. Three years later a second store opened in Columbus Park Crossing. Big Dog is a partnership between Teeples and Luther, local businessmen and avid runners.
Fleet Feet is a large national retail brand. It was founded in 1976 and now operates 170 stores in 38 states.
The Fleet Feet mission, according to its website, is to help runners conquer goals at every level, on every surface, at every distance with personalized solutions, inspiration, and knowledge.
“We want to empower you to pursue your goals and enjoy a lifetime of running,” the statement reads. “And we are committed to helping you find the perfect fitting running shoes, sports bras, socks, insoles, and gear to do what you love.”
The philosophy seems to mesh with what Teeples, an ultra-marathon runner, and Luther have been doing in the local running community. Big Dog Running Company, in addition to its retail component, also sponsors and supports a variety of local races, runs and charity events geared around running.
