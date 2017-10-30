Retail business going into former Circuit City, church property

It was the home of electronics retailer Circuit City for a decade, then sat empty for several years before becoming a palm tree-laced oasis of worship until an unfortunate foreclosure last year.
Now the 21,212-square-foot building at 3001 Airport Thruway, at the intersection of West Britt David Road, will be returning to the city’s tax rolls with a retailer planning to open at the location.
“It’s going back to retail and it is a furniture store,” said Richard Mobley, a Realtor with Columbus-based Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate. “They’ve already closed on the property and they’re working on getting their permits and all of that stuff.”
Mobley declined to name the business that could be starting work on the location in anticipation of occupancy within three weeks or so. He said the owners are working through the process of how to transform the congregation hall and nearly two dozen smaller rooms inside the structure into a showroom for selling sofas, recliners, dinettes and bedroom furniture.
“They need a little time on their end,” said Mobley, who was the sales agent on the property, which sold “in the neighborhood” of its $1.4 million asking price. W.C. Bradley Real Estate was the listing agent.
First Citizens Bank & Trust was the owner of the three-acre property and building, which entered foreclosure more than a year ago after Kingdom Metropolitan Worship Centre fell behind on its finances. The church had bought the structure and parking area in May 2009, paying just under $1.6 million, according to Muscogee County tax records.
“It was in pretty good shape, but they’re going to be doing some remodeling to it both on the inside and outside,” Mobley said of the renovation work required to make everything presentable for doing business.
The store with 145 parking spaces will be locating adjacent to Britt David Shopping Center, which is anchored by Walmart and Burlington Coat Factory. Home Depot is just around the corner.
“Prime free standing retail location,” the real-estate listing for the property said. “Last use was a church. Great condition. Prominent high visibility location.”
It has been 15 years since one-time electronics giant Circuit City vacated the location for its move to Columbus Park Crossing on the city’s north side. The retailer of televisions, stereos and entertainment accessories had been in the market since 1986, relocating from the former Columbus Square Mall to Airport Thruway in 1992.
It left Airport Thruway in 2002 for Columbus Park, but the bankrupt chain announced in 2009 that all stores were being closed and inventory liquidated. Havertys Furniture moved into the Columbus Park Crossing space vacated by Circuit City in 2010 and has been there since.
Comments