Newk’s Eatery sign goes up as opening nears at Columbus Park Crossing

With nearly three weeks to go before its projected opening, the Newk’s Eatery at Columbus Park Crossing has its marquee sign atop the 5555 Whittlesey Blvd. location that it will inhabit.
Crews have been working on the 5,200-square-foot space for several weeks. Prior to Newk’s Eatery, an Atlanta Bread Company operated for years at the location, which is between Barnes & Noble bookstore and Marble Slab Creamery.
Earlier this month, the Newk’s field marketing department gave a projected. Dec. 18 opening date for the new restaurant, which will serve soups, sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts. On Tuesday, the company’s website was advertising “today’s soups” that included Mississippi Black-Eyed Pea, Loaded Potato, Tomato Basil and Lobster & Crab Bisque.
The Newk’s menu includes a variety of pizzas, including Newk’s Q, Grilled Chicken Summer Squash, Bleu Hawaiian, Mediterranean, Spicy Shrimp, Veggie, and Sausage & Pepperoni. Sandwiches include steak and chimichurri, choice roast beef, turkey avocado, pimiento cheese, smoked ham, grilled steak, Italian, club, pesto chicken, shrimp po’boy and chicken salad.
The Columbus restaurant is expected to begin hiring soon for the location. It should employ between 60 and 75 people initially. To check out positions as they are posted, visit the careers page at www.newks.com.
