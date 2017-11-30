Popular north Columbus restaurant to close its doors on Saturday

More Videos

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Pause
Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:59

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 0:58

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 2:58

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 6:18

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds 1:33

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds

  • Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open

    Chicken Comers Bar-B-Que in Phenix City is now open. Here's a quick look at the final preparations and first moments of serving customers.

Chicken Comers Bar-B-Que in Phenix City is now open. Here's a quick look at the final preparations and first moments of serving customers. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Chicken Comers Bar-B-Que in Phenix City is now open. Here's a quick look at the final preparations and first moments of serving customers. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Business

Popular north Columbus restaurant to close its doors on Saturday

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

November 30, 2017 11:19 AM

A popular north Columbus barbecue restaurant will close its doors Saturday afternoon after more than 17 years of operation.

Chicken Comer has been located at 2609 Desmond Drive, just off Veterans Parkway near the Hughston Clinic. Owner Terry Bussey said the property had recently sold to a health-care entity and it made sense to close the business now.

Bussey, who has owned Chicken Comer for almost six years, announced in February that he planned to build an additional store in Phenix City. That store at the intersection of intersection of 14th Street and 11th Avenue opened on Aug. 7.

Chicken Comer started in 1929 in Phenix City. The restaurant has changed ownership at least five times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The opening of the new store in Phenix City made Bussey’s decision to close the north Columbus location now a little easier, he said.

“I saw this coming for a couple of years,” he said. “I knew something was going to happen and we needed to be positioned for it.”

The Columbus store will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Bussey said.

“If you want a plate in Columbus, you better get it before then,” he said.

The Columbus store has some maintenance issues and it did not make sense to invest the needed money to fix the problems when the new owners plan to tear down the building, Bussey said.

“Why fix a building that is going to be a parking lot?” Bussey said.

The new owners have worked with him as he worked to close the business, Bussey said.

“My lease runs through September 2018, but doing this now just makes sense for everyone,” he said.

Chicken Comer’s Columbus location has four employees and two will move across the river to the Phenix City store. The other two have taken different jobs, Bussey said.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Pause
Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:59

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 0:58

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 2:58

'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 6:18

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds 1:33

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

View More Video