Former Columbus dive bar about to sober up — sort of

For decades, the Sputnik was one of the premier dive bars in Columbus, serving cold beer for decades to thirsty working people, as one observer noted.
At 419 15th St., the Sputnik is about to enter a new phase of commercial development as a Columbus man prepares to turn the old brick building into a coffee roasting business with a coffee bar and restaurant attached.
Ben Link clearly knows what he has purchased.
“It was a dive bar,” Link said. “I am not opening a dive bar. I want to be very clear that we are opening a coffee bar, a coffee shop. We will keep the Sputnik name and we are going to keep the branding. That was part of the deal.”
Never miss a local story.
As people learned Link purchased the Sputnik, there have been many questions about whether he would keep the distinctive painted brick facade with the bar’s name on it.
“Everyone loves this place, the vibe, the pool tables, the darts and lot of people have been through here,” Link said. “... They love this place and love the name.”
Link plans to begin renovation in late March or early April and have the business open in the fall. His plans call for opening up the building, which was once Andrew’s Grocery, and allowing more natural light inside. There is also a plan for roof-top seating.
Even though the business will center around coffee, Link plans to serve alcohol in the business.
“It’s going to be breakfast and lunch focused to begin with, then moving on to dinner as well,” Link said. “Because you have TSYS down the road and it is close to Swift Mills, they are going to look for something after work to walk to or bike to. You will be able to hop on the roof and have a drink.”
The Sputnik operated at two downtown locations before closing a couple of years ago. The property has been for sale with an asking price of about $200,000, which drove a lot of potential buyers away.
Link made an offer on the property late last year and closed the purchase this month. River Flow LLC, which is controlled by Link, acquired the corner lot and building across the road from the Dragonfly Trail for $75,000. It was purchased out of the estate of Bryant Hall, according to city records.
Link, 33, is a 2002 Brookstone graduate who first left for college in South Carolina, then Georgia State in Atlanta. He has traveled extensively, including spending a lot of time in Australia.
In 2013, Link and his wife, Allee, moved back to Columbus in hopes of making the community better.
“In order to make it better, you have to actually participate ... and let your voice be heard in a positive way,” Link said. “You start businesses that will have a positive impact, not just to make money but to make a positive impact.”
The Links started a yoga studio, River Flow Yoga. Link has been an advocate for local organic food scene. He and Rocky Hutchins, who owned the Bitter Brick in The Landings before it closed, purchased a local coffee roasting business from John Woodward. That business, now called River Rock Roasters, is in a warehouse on Milgen Road and will be relocated into the Sputnik space, Link said.
“We took his business into a different direction,” Link said. “We buy organic beans and are trying to do fair trade and provide the organic beans to a few local restaurants. But the volume is not there and that is why we have to start a cafe.”
Link is still trying to figure out what to do with one of the most distinctive features of the Sputnik, an old bar and bar back that were once in the old Waverly Hotel.
“I don’t know if we are going to keep it or if it will fit the aesthetics of what we are going to do,” Link said. “This needs to be preserved and it needs to go somewhere.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments