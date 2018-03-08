More Videos

Museum's move to Columbus coming along piece by piece, building by building 76

Museum's move to Columbus coming along piece by piece, building by building

Pause
Ceremony celebrates 'hinge of history' moment for Columbus and Georgia health care 88

Ceremony celebrates 'hinge of history' moment for Columbus and Georgia health care

New player in Columbus health care arrives 22

New player in Columbus health care arrives

Get a sneak peek at some of the dishes offered at new Columbus seafood restaurant 53

Get a sneak peek at some of the dishes offered at new Columbus seafood restaurant

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus 58

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 79

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 94

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Synovus honors first responders during 'Honoring our Heroes' week. 89

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 138

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 91

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Jay Karr The Island Packet
Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Jay Karr The Island Packet

Business

Academy Sports and Outdoors now taking job applications for new Columbus store

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

March 08, 2018 04:27 PM

Construction on the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Columbus is picking up steam, with the retail project having reached a couple of major milestones, including the launch of the hiring process.

Crews on Thursday were busy working on the outer shell of the 64,266-square-foot structure at 6700 Whittlesey Blvd., which is in the Columbus Park Crossing development, adjacent to North Highland Church. Construction is costing $7,525,548, according to city building permits.

Expectations are for Alpharetta, Ga.-based general contractor T.D. Farrell Construction to be completed with the store within three to four months, which would likely be sometime in June. The exterior concrete walls were standing tall Thursday, with preparations for installation of the roof being made. T.D. Farrell handles retail projects for clients such as Academy Sports, Belk, Best Buy, Burlington, Costco, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Publix, according to its website.

When the building is ready, the contractor will turn it over to Hammerford Development Company, the Houston, Texas-based commercial real estate company that is developing the 16-acre property, with plans to long-term lease it to Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, despite the work remaining in progress and the parking lot yet to be paved, Academy Sports already is accepting applications for positions at the Columbus store, which will employ about 100 people.

Full- and part-time job listings include sales team members in the areas of apparel, footwear, team sports, and fishing and hunting. There are positions in the areas of receiving, asset protection, hardlines, softlines, inventory control, logistics, merchandising and operations. The retailer also will need cashiers and custodians.

One interesting job that could draw some competition is “outdoor enthusiast,” with the job description calling for four-plus years of “personal experience with outdoors hobbies, interests and skill sets.” Fishing experience is preferred and at least a year of sales experience in the outdoors field is required.

The Academy Sports job-search page implies that a simple foot in the retailer’s door might lead to bigger things. A career path chart shows an hourly team member advancing to “team lead” and then to “senior team lead” before becoming a manager, followed by store director, district manager and regional vice president.

As for the overall development along Whittlesey Boulevard, material submitted to the city’s Planning Department shows the Academy Sports and Outdoors store will sit on nearly 11 of the 16 acres and have about 300 parking spaces. Two outparcels are planned on other portions of the property, which will go to other tenants seeking the benefits of doing business near a well-known name such as Academy Sports. A traffic light is to be installed at the Academy Sports entrance before its opening.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a recreation and outdoors goods retailer that sells merchandise at what it calls “every day low prices.” Goods available for purchase include leisure items such as barbecue grills, athletic apparel and footwear, hunting, fishing and camping gear. Brands it carries include Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, YETI and Columbia.

Founded in 1938, the company has been on a store-opening spree since its 2011 acquisition by private investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. At that time, it operated just over 130 locations. Today, it has more than 240 stores across the South and portions of the Midwest. The retailer’s nearest location to Columbus is about 40 minutes away in Auburn, Ala., not far from the Tiger Town development in Opelika.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Museum's move to Columbus coming along piece by piece, building by building 76

Museum's move to Columbus coming along piece by piece, building by building

Pause
Ceremony celebrates 'hinge of history' moment for Columbus and Georgia health care 88

Ceremony celebrates 'hinge of history' moment for Columbus and Georgia health care

New player in Columbus health care arrives 22

New player in Columbus health care arrives

Get a sneak peek at some of the dishes offered at new Columbus seafood restaurant 53

Get a sneak peek at some of the dishes offered at new Columbus seafood restaurant

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus 58

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 79

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 94

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Synovus honors first responders during 'Honoring our Heroes' week. 89

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 138

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 91

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

Museum's move to Columbus coming along piece by piece, building by building

View More Video