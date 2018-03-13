More Videos

Museum's move to Columbus coming along piece by piece, building by building

Museum's move to Columbus coming along piece by piece, building by building

Ceremony celebrates 'hinge of history' moment for Columbus and Georgia health care

Ceremony celebrates 'hinge of history' moment for Columbus and Georgia health care

New player in Columbus health care arrives

New player in Columbus health care arrives

Get a sneak peek at some of the dishes offered at new Columbus seafood restaurant

Get a sneak peek at some of the dishes offered at new Columbus seafood restaurant

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Synovus honors first responders during 'Honoring our Heroes' week.

Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week.

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view

Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

Take a quick tour as the family resort in LaGrange, Georgia, nears completion
Take a quick tour as the family resort in LaGrange, Georgia, nears completion

Business

Great Wolf Lodge is now hiring 600 as it moves toward mega-indoor park’s grand opening

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

March 13, 2018 01:46 PM

It’s been nearly two years since Great Wolf Resorts howled to the world that it was bringing a mega-indoor water and adventure park complete with a large hotel to nearby LaGrange, Ga., about 40 minutes north of Columbus.

The Chicago-based company is now within a couple of months of opening the roughly 500,000-square-foot entertainment and recreation venue constructed with a 456-unit hotel, its centerpiece a 93,000-square-foot water park that will be open all year long at 150 Tom Hall Parkway off Interstate 85.

As it moves toward its scheduled May 24 opening — that’s the first day that reservations are now offered online — the resort is working to put together a staff that will number about 600. There’s a mix of positions listed on the Great Wolf Lodge site, from high-level management positions and security personnel to water and adventure park specialists to crews that keep the hotel and eateries clean and safe for guests 365 days a year.

One noteworthy job is that of “ambassador of fun,” which can entail donning the costume of a lovable character and interacting with guests throughout the indoor park. That includes entertaining those staying there, particularly the younger tykes, and getting the word out about Great Wolf Lodge to the surrounding community through public appearances.

“We bring joy to families,” the Great Wolf Lodge career page states, with the site explaining that employees are eligible for medical, dental, vision and life insurance, paid time off, a 401(k) plan, a scholarship program, student loan repayment and parental leave.

Advancement also is a possibility, according to the resort site, with training, certifications and leadership development part of the process. A career path diagram shows a retail attendant rising to PBX operator and night auditor over four years; a guest services agent climbs to housekeeping manager in five years; and lifeguard jumping into a career path in 1999 and reaching a general manager job 2016.

The hiring in nearby Troup County, with LaGrange the county seat, comes with the unemployment rate there at 4.1 percent in December. That compares to a 5.1 percent rate in December in the Columbus metro area, with the Georgia Department of Labor yet to report the jobless figure for January.

Here is a list of full- and part-time job listings posted on the Great Wolf Lodge career page for LaGrange, Ga. It allows prospects to view the duties and job requirements of the positions, then submit an application:

Director of finance

Assistant director of finance

Human resources manager

Human resources assistant

Assistant director of aquatics

Aquatics manager

Aquatics supervisor

Aquatics technician

Water park maintenance manager

Executive chef

Sous chef

Restaurant supervisor

Restaurant prep cook

Restaurant cook

Conference services manager

Restaurant host

Restaurant server

Restaurant busser

Banquet chef

Banquet manager

Banquet captain

Banquet server

Catering sales manager

Ambassador of fun

Manager of Kids Experience

Snack bar attendant

Snack bar cook

Bell staff

Sales and catering coordinator

House attendant (housekeeper)

Retail maintenance technician

Pizza shop cook

Ropes course supervisor

Arcade attendant

Accounting clerk

Public area supervisor

Public area attendant

Night auditor

Dishwasher

Front desk supervisor

Front desk agent

Floor supervisor

Housekeeping coordinator

Laundry supervisor

Laundry attendant

Floor care attendant

Retail manager

Retail supervisor

Retail inventory coordinator

Retail receiving clerk

Gift shop attendant

Coffee shop donut finisher

Lifeguard (training provided)

Bartender

Culinary lead

Coffee shop supervisor

Food outlet supervisor

Food outlet manager

Food and beverage receiving clerk

Maintenance technician

Assistant director of engineering

Guest services manager

Director of housekeeping

Housekeeping manager

Sales manager

Security manager

Security attendant

