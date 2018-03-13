Great Wolf Lodge is now hiring 600 as it moves toward mega-indoor park’s grand opening

It’s been nearly two years since Great Wolf Resorts howled to the world that it was bringing a mega-indoor water and adventure park complete with a large hotel to nearby LaGrange, Ga., about 40 minutes north of Columbus.

The Chicago-based company is now within a couple of months of opening the roughly 500,000-square-foot entertainment and recreation venue constructed with a 456-unit hotel, its centerpiece a 93,000-square-foot water park that will be open all year long at 150 Tom Hall Parkway off Interstate 85.

As it moves toward its scheduled May 24 opening — that’s the first day that reservations are now offered online — the resort is working to put together a staff that will number about 600. There’s a mix of positions listed on the Great Wolf Lodge site, from high-level management positions and security personnel to water and adventure park specialists to crews that keep the hotel and eateries clean and safe for guests 365 days a year.

One noteworthy job is that of “ambassador of fun,” which can entail donning the costume of a lovable character and interacting with guests throughout the indoor park. That includes entertaining those staying there, particularly the younger tykes, and getting the word out about Great Wolf Lodge to the surrounding community through public appearances.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW







“We bring joy to families,” the Great Wolf Lodge career page states, with the site explaining that employees are eligible for medical, dental, vision and life insurance, paid time off, a 401(k) plan, a scholarship program, student loan repayment and parental leave.

Advancement also is a possibility, according to the resort site, with training, certifications and leadership development part of the process. A career path diagram shows a retail attendant rising to PBX operator and night auditor over four years; a guest services agent climbs to housekeeping manager in five years; and lifeguard jumping into a career path in 1999 and reaching a general manager job 2016.

The hiring in nearby Troup County, with LaGrange the county seat, comes with the unemployment rate there at 4.1 percent in December. That compares to a 5.1 percent rate in December in the Columbus metro area, with the Georgia Department of Labor yet to report the jobless figure for January.

Here is a list of full- and part-time job listings posted on the Great Wolf Lodge career page for LaGrange, Ga. It allows prospects to view the duties and job requirements of the positions, then submit an application:

▪ Director of finance

▪ Assistant director of finance

▪ Human resources manager

▪ Human resources assistant

▪ Assistant director of aquatics

▪ Aquatics manager

▪ Aquatics supervisor

▪ Aquatics technician

▪ Water park maintenance manager

▪ Executive chef

▪ Sous chef

▪ Restaurant supervisor

▪ Restaurant prep cook

▪ Restaurant cook

▪ Conference services manager

▪ Restaurant host

▪ Restaurant server

▪ Restaurant busser

▪ Banquet chef

▪ Banquet manager

▪ Banquet captain

▪ Banquet server

▪ Catering sales manager

▪ Ambassador of fun

▪ Manager of Kids Experience

▪ Snack bar attendant

▪ Snack bar cook

▪ Bell staff

▪ Sales and catering coordinator

▪ House attendant (housekeeper)

▪ Retail maintenance technician

▪ Pizza shop cook

▪ Ropes course supervisor

▪ Arcade attendant

▪ Accounting clerk

▪ Public area supervisor

▪ Public area attendant

▪ Night auditor

▪ Dishwasher

▪ Front desk supervisor

▪ Front desk agent

▪ Floor supervisor

▪ Housekeeping coordinator

▪ Laundry supervisor

▪ Laundry attendant

▪ Floor care attendant

▪ Retail manager

▪ Retail supervisor

▪ Retail inventory coordinator

▪ Retail receiving clerk

▪ Gift shop attendant

▪ Coffee shop donut finisher

▪ Lifeguard (training provided)

▪ Bartender

▪ Culinary lead

▪ Coffee shop supervisor

▪ Food outlet supervisor

▪ Food outlet manager

▪ Food and beverage receiving clerk

▪ Maintenance technician

▪ Assistant director of engineering

▪ Guest services manager

▪ Director of housekeeping

▪ Housekeeping manager

▪ Sales manager

▪ Security manager

▪ Security attendant