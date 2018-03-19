Realtree sues Kanye West’s company, Yeezy, over use of camouflage pattern

A Columbus camouflage apparel company has filed a federal lawsuit against an apparel company owed by entertainer Kanye West, claiming it has violated copyright law and is using its property without permission.
Jordan Outdoor Enterprises, Ltd., which owns Realtree, filed the complaint against California-based Yeezy in the Middle District of Georgia on Thursday. The principle of Jordan Outdoor Enterprises is Columbus businessman Bill Jordan.
The complaint alleges that Yeezy representatives contracted Realtree representatives in March 2016 about the possible use of the pattern. The Yeezy people were told they would have to submit a licensing request for approval and never did. The Yeezy merchandize that has the copyrighted Realtree pattern has been altered to remove copyright marks and other identifiers, the suit claims.
NBA star LeBron James’ boutique, Unknwn, which sells Yeezy clothes, is also named in the lawsuit.
Realtree claims that Yeezy used the pattern in its Season 5 line. The hardwoods pattern that has made Realtree one of the top camouflage apparel companies in the country appears on items such as canvas tubular thigh high boots, cargo pants, hooded bomber shirts, long-sleeve T-shirts, men’s canvas military boots and track pants.
West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, has been photographed wearing pants that feature the copyrighted Realtree pattern, the lawsuit claims.
The suit was filed in the Middle District of Georgia because Yeezy’s website, yeezysupply.com, which allows consumers and businesses residing in Georgia to place orders and purchase the infringing items at issue in this action, the complaint claims. Realtree is based in Columbus, which is part of the Middle District of Georgia.
Attempts to contact Jordan Outdoor Enterprises attorney Daniel J. Warren of the Atlanta firm of Eversheds Sutherland have been unsuccessful.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
