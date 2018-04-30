Riverfront hotel in downtown Columbus? This is one of the ideas being floated to developers.

SHARE COPY LINK The Development Authority of Columbus recently issued a Request for Qualifications(RFQ) for the development of a convention hotel adjacent to the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center. Here's a brief explainer about the proposal. Mike Haskey

The Development Authority of Columbus recently issued a Request for Qualifications(RFQ) for the development of a convention hotel adjacent to the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center. Here's a brief explainer about the proposal. Mike Haskey