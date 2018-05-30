St. Francis Hospital hires chief operating officer from hospital in Conyers, Ga.

St. Francis Hospital in Columbus said Wednesday it has selected Alan E. George as its chief operating officer.
George, who started at St. Francis on May 22, comes from the 138-bed Rockdale Regional Medical Center in Conyers, Ga., where he served as chief executive officer.
“We are so excited to have Alan step into this important leadership role,” said St. Francis CEO Dan Jones in a statement. “He is an exemplary leader with a tremendous amount of healthcare experience and expertise. His commitment to patient care, physicians, employees and the community is evident in all that he does, and I know that he will help us further advance our mission of making communities healthier.”
Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, which owns St. Francis Hospital and its campus on Manchester Expressway, sold its interest in Rockdale Regional last October to Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare. Piedmont is the same hospital system that acquired Columbus Regional Health and its assets effective March 1, which included Midtown Medical Center and Northside Hospital.
Prior to Rockdale Regional Medical Center, George served as CEO at Palestine Regional Medical Center in Palestine, Texas; Lakeside Hospital in Bastrop, Texas; Chestatee Regional Hospital in Dahlonega, Ga.; and Walton Regional Medical Center in Monroe, Ga.
The executive holds a master’s degree in business administration and healthcare administration from the University of Houston–Clear Lake in Houston, Texas, and a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. He is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Said George in a statement of his new job: “St. Francis is such an important part of this community and I am really excited to take on this new role and join this incredible team of individuals. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that already exists and helping the leadership team look for even more ways to improve the overall health and well-being of this community.”
