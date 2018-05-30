Italian restaurant sets opening date at high-traffic Columbus Park Crossing

It’s time to boil the pasta, cook the marinara sauce, and warm up the breadsticks. The Italian fast-casual restaurant Fazoli’s is preparing to open its doors at Columbus Park Crossing, the city’s shopping and dining hub.
The 3,750-square-foot eatery, which seats 128 and has a drive-thru window, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Greg Russ, director of operations with C&P Italian Company, the Macon, Ga.-based franchisee that is operating the Columbus Fazoli’s.
“It’s certainly a high-traffic area and this is the retail hot spot in Columbus, Georgia, so we feel like we’re in the right place,” Russ said Wednesday of Fazoli’s, which is located at 6589 Whittlesey Blvd., across from the Academy Sports and Outdoors store that should be opening its doors on June 9.
Fazoli’s is opening on a parcel of land that also will be home to an Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom restaurant that is now under construction and is expected to be completed this fall. A convenience store and gas station also is going on the development site, which sits between an existing Dairy Queen outlet and El Carrizo Mexican Restaurant.
Russ said Fazoli’s has the staff in place for its debut Tuesday morning. He acknowledged the restaurant had to compete with other businesses in the area that are also adding employees.
“The people of Columbus have responded and we hired a crew of 65,” he said. “It took us a little time to get that many, with Academy doing hiring as well, and a few other places having opened in the last month.”
Lexington, Ky.-based Fazoli’s, which has about 220 restaurants companywide, features a menu that includes signature entrees such as Three-Cheese Tortellini Alfredo, Baked Ziti, Baked Spaghetti and “Ultimate” versions of fettuccine and spaghetti. It also serves Submarinos sandwiches, salads, pizza and garlic breadsticks.
The chain underwent a “brand refresh” in 2017, remodeling some locations to include a modern design, upgraded plateware and wi-fi bars, as well menu improvements that include spicy penne with chicken and sausage, a Brownie Gelato Sundae dessert and tableside grated Parmesan cheese. New locations such as the one in Columbus have the updated format.
“This is definitely a different feel, look, brand imaging-type scenario, for sure,” Russ said.
This will be the second time that Fazoli’s has been in the Columbus market. Its first location was at 6160 Bradley Park Drive, which was converted to a Hibachi Express following the departure of Fazoli’s sometime around 2005. Russ said he helped open that original one in Columbus, but it was eventually sold to another franchise operator who closed it.
