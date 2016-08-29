Seafood restaurant bringing its shrimp, fish and crab claws to Columbus

A seafood restaurant called The Shrimp Basket and based in Gulf Shores, Ala., is about four months from opening in north Columbus.
“Tentatively, we’re looking at around January,” Steven Evers, operations director for The Shrimp Basket, said Monday.
The restaurant is part of a project at 6059 Veterans Parkway — just south of Northside Hospital and Hughston Clinic — being developed by KW Commercial. The construction includes a new home for the Keller Williams Realty River Cities office, as well as a Dunkin’ Donuts outlet and additional space for lease. The Childcare Network, based in Columbus, also is relocating its corporate office to a separate building on the site.
Founded in 1993, the growing Shrimp Basket chain has 24 eateries in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with a major presence along the Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle. That includes locations in Panama City Beach, Destin and Fort Walton. The closest to Columbus is on South College Avenue in Auburn, Ala.
“It’s proximity to Auburn definitely is a natural stepping stone,” Evers said of The Shrimp Basket’s coming entrance into the Columbus market, which would be its first in Georgia. “Also, the market research we did on the population and traffic count and all of those kinds of things indicated that Columbus is a good market.”
The Shrimp Basket website touts its overall menu, including shrimp, fish, crab claws, crawfish and po-boys, as well as chicken and sandwiches for those not a seafood fan. The eatery also mentions a dish that features a signature Roasted Red Pepper Bama Sauce over fettuccine pasta.
Daily specials on the site include all-you-can-eat steamed shrimp with shrimp slaw, corn and new potatoes for $14.99 on Tuesday; all-you-can eat fried fish served with shrimp slaw, hushpuppies, fritter and choice of new potatoes, fries or potato salad for $10.99 (whitefish) or $11.99 (catfish) on Monday and Thursday; and all-you-can-eat fried popcorn shrimp with shrimp slaw, hushpuppies, fritter and choice of new potatoes, fries or potato salad for $11.99 on Sunday and Wednesday.
The Shrimp Basket’s motto is “We’re Grillin’, Steamin’ and Fryin.’”
For Dunkin’ Donuts, this will be the coffee and doughnut chain’s fifth location in the market. It already has three stores in Columbus on Manchester Expressway, Macon Road and Veterans Parkway near downtown. There also is one on Ingersoll Street on Fort Benning and another that just opened off U.S. Highway 280/431 (at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80) in a building that also has a Domino’s Pizza and a Title Pawn outlet.
