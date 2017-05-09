Columbus Regional pursues merger with Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 Aunt of murder victim remembers him as funny, passionate about skateboarding Pause 4:42 Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash 2:21 Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 0:59 Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing 1:02 Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk 2:23 Glenn Davis reads resolution asking tax assessors to freeze taxes 2:05 Muscogee County's newest school opens its doors to students 2:07 Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder 2:07 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 11 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 6:27 Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about $400,000 budget overrun Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Columbus Regional Health has moved a step closer to what it is calling a “strategic affiliation” with an Atlanta-based health care provider. In reality, if approved, is a merger with Piedmont Healthcare, a not-for-profit hospital system that is spreading its reach across Georgia. Columbus Regional confirmed Tuesday that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted in favor of pursuing a partnership with Piedmont. Columbus Regional managers and employees were informed of the decision Tuesday morning in meetings and emails. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Regional Health has moved a step closer to what it is calling a “strategic affiliation” with an Atlanta-based health care provider. In reality, if approved, is a merger with Piedmont Healthcare, a not-for-profit hospital system that is spreading its reach across Georgia. Columbus Regional confirmed Tuesday that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted in favor of pursuing a partnership with Piedmont. Columbus Regional managers and employees were informed of the decision Tuesday morning in meetings and emails. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer