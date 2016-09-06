Northside High honors student; funeral arrangements announced

Northside High School students and staff gathered around the flagpole Tuesday morning before classes began to honor and remember Justin Patrick “JP” Johanson.
The 15-year-old was hit by a car and killed before sunrise Sunday morning.
They created a memorial of candles and flowers, and they stood with their arms around each other as they listened to a reading of scripture and prayed for the Johanson family.
Afterward, many of them signed an oversized card and wrote their thoughts about JP while others talked among themselves and shared stories about their friend and teammate. JP was a sophomore and played baseball.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Luke United Methodist Church, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be held in Ponemah Cemetery, Bogalusa, La.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments