Thousands flock to annual White Water Classic in Phenix City

Excitement surrounded Garrett-Harrison Stadium Saturday afternoon as thousands gathered there to enjoy Phenix City’s third annual White Water Classic.
Held hours before the 5 p.m. football game between Tuskegee University and Albany State University, the family-friendly event was created to make a positive economic impact on Phenix City while giving participants a chance to enjoy what the city has to offer, Mayor Eddie Lowe said.
“It can proven that the economic impact over the last two years has been well returned,” Lowe said. “Besides that, it’s just a great time where people can get together and have a good time. That’s a win-win.”
The festivities included a clown, rock-climbing wall, face painting, bouncy houses, a woodshop class and more. Vendors were set up among the tailgaters, many of whom were cooking out, fellowshipping and enjoying music under their tents.
Various artists including, hip-hop artists Deecy Monroe, took to the iHeart Radio Music’s stage to perform.
George Pugh said he and about 50 other members of the local Lambda Iota chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity came to the event as a group for the first time Saturday.
“I had some out of town friends who came in for the game,” said Pugh, who is rooting for Tuskegee University.
Chris Topher of Phenix City attended also attended the classic for the first time Saturday, but he wasn’t there for the football. He was there to tailgate and cookout with family and friends, and he wasn’t disappointed.
“I’ve been in Phenix City for 36 years, and I’ve never been to anything like this,” said Topher, who arrived to the White Water Classic around 12 p.m. “I’m having a ball.”
Topher wasn’t the only won enjoying the event with loved ones.
Greta Davis of Phenix City went to support her sister’s business called T.K. Arts and Crafts, which served as a vendor at the event. She said the classic is a great for people of all ages, especially children.
“That have something to do for the kids,” Davis said, who had never attended the White Water Classic before Saturday. “It’s awesome, because they have something to do and they’re not just sitting down doing nothing.”
All three first-timers agreed that this year would not be their last time attending the White Water Classic.
