One dead after head-on collision in Columbus involving semi-truck

One person died Monday afternoon after a head-on collision in the area of Manchester Expressway and County Line Road that involved a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck, Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk confirmed.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
A passenger in the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital. That person’s current condition is not known at this time.
The Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad Unit is investigating the incident, which occurred around 12:40 p.m. Monday.
