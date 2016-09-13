After extensive debate, council approves employee insurance plan

It took two-and-a-half hours of debate and two separate votes, but Columbus Council finally approved the city’s employee health insurance plan today.
An initial vote failed as inconclusive on a 5-4 vote, with Skip Henderson, Mike Baker, Mimi Woodson, Evelyn Turner-Pugh and Glenn Davis voting to approve the insurance plan and Pops Barnes, Gary Allen, Walker Garrett and Judy Thomas opposed. Councilor Bruce Huff was absent.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley stressed to councilors the need for them to make a decision because the city’s open enrollment period is looming in about two weeks. Postponing a decision until the next council meeting would mean postponing open enrollment, Hugley said.
After more debate, Woodson made a motion to vote on the matter again and Baker seconded. It passed the second time with Henderson, Baker, Woodson, Allen, Turner-Pugh and Davis approving and Garrett and Thomas opposed. Barnes left the meeting between the votes.
The new insurance plan will increase employee premiums, but a 2 percent cost of living pay increase approved in the fiscal 2017 budget will more than cover the higher premiums for the vast majority of employees who opt for the less expensive option, according to Human Resources Director Reather Hollowell.
The new insurance plan replaces the old three-plan program with a two-plan approach. It eliminates the Health and Wellness Center (HWC) program, but opens the city health clinic to all city employees, not just those on that plan.
Employees currently in the Health and Wellness plan will see the most significant changes in their coverage and premiums. Their deductible will quadruple from $500 per individual and $1,000 per family to $2,000 per individual and $4,000 per family. Employees in the current HMO and PPO plans, which are also being eliminated, will see their deductibles double, from $1,000 per individual and $2,000 per family to $2,000 and $4,000.
The three plans are being replaced with a “silver” and “gold” plans, both of which are Point of Service plans.
Premiums for the current HMO plan range from $71 per two-week pay period for individuals up to $196 for full families. If those employees choose the gold plan next year, their premiums would range from $104 per pay period for individuals to $290 for full families.
Employees currently in the HWC plan have premiums ranging from $60 a pay period for individuals to $165 for full families. If they opt for the silver plan, their rates would range from $75 per pay period for individuals to $202 for full families.
The proposed insurance plan also includes a wellness incentives program. Under it, employees would undergo a biometric screening, a health risk assessment and, if deemed necessary, would be provided with a health coach to advise and supervise a wellness program. The program would be voluntary, but employees who participate would earn a $500 annual credit toward their deductible.
