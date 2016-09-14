Co-owner distraught after fire destroys Columbus business

Kurundi Daniels, co-owner of the House of Ma'at in Columbus is still in shock after learning the devastating news overnight about the wellness ministry she and three others launched less than a year ago.
For some undetermined reason, the business at 5402 15th Ave. caught fire around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday. The blaze started in the basement area and led to at least $100,000 worth of damage.
No one was harmed.
“They couldn’t determine how it got started, but they knew maybe the vicinity of where it got started,” said Daniels, whose business specializes in massage therapy and medicine. “They couldn’t tell whether it was wiring or something else.”
She said they have an additional building rented out but it’s still a struggle to figure out the next move.
“There’s space there to move if possible, but right now I just don’t know,” Daniels said. “It’s too early to even wrap my mind around it right now.”
The House of Ma'at, which is closed until further notice, was supposed to be the site for the “Black Dollars Day” event scheduled for Sept. 24.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments