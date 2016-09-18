Some gas stations running dry in Columbus area

There was not a widespread shortage of gasoline in Columbus on Sunday afternoon, but there were clearly stations that are starting to run dry in the wake of a pipeline leak in neighboring Alabama.
The Circle K in the 1500 block of Veterans Parkway had all of its pump handles covered with plastic bags, indicating no gas. A clerk inside the store said that the pumps had run dry about noon Sunday.
The Marathon Oil station in Phenix City just across the Dillingham Street Bridge was advertising and selling regular gasoline for $1.99 per gallon. The clerk inside that store said there was a normal delivery on Saturday.
The Zelmo Zip In at the corner of 13th Street and Veterans Parkway in downtown Columbus also had plenty of gas, which it was selling at $1.99 per gallon. The clerk said it received a normal delivery on Sunday morning.
Fuel supplies in at least five states – Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas – were threatened by the spill, and the U.S. Department of Transportation ordered the company responsible to take corrective action before the fuel starts flowing again, according to an Associated Press report.
Colonial Pipeline Co. must conduct testing and analysis on the failed section of the pipeline, according to the U.S. Transportation Department, which is investigating the spill in rural Alabama, the AP reported.
The company has acknowledged that between 252,000 gallons and 336,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from a pipeline near Helena, Ala., since the spill was first detected Sept. 9. It’s unclear when the spill actually started, according to the AP.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments