Westville sets new site groundbreaking for Oct. 12

Historic Westville will break ground on its new location off South Lumpkin Road at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12, the living history museum announced Tuesday. But because of limited space at the undeveloped site, the ceremony will be by invitation only.
“Historic Westville, a museum of Southern history and culture, will redefine ‘living history’ by providing experiences that transform the way we think about the past, and remind us that history lives in our thoughts, actions and understanding of the present,” said Leo Goodsell, Westville’s executive director.
Westville’s roots date back 87 years to an exhibit in Jonesboro, Ga., and was expanded and moved to Lumpkin, Ga., in 1970. Due to flagging attendance in the relatively remote area, the board of directors of the living history museum decided to move it to the site just south of Oxbow Meadows and across the street from the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center.
Once the site has been prepared, the museum’s 30 historic structures will be moved to Columbus. Most of its collection of 5,000 artifacts have already been moved and are being stored in a warehouse awaiting Westville’s expected reopening in late 2018, the release states.
Some of the structures will be moved whole and some will have to be dismantled and reassembled on the new site.
