Local

September 21, 2016 8:57 AM

One killed in Macon County crash that involved tractor-trailer

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

One individual was killed early this morning in a Macon County crash on U.S. 80 near County Road 24 that involved a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Details concerning the crash are limited, but officials said it occurred around 6 a.m. and the tractor-trailer caught fire. It was hauling tires at the time.

The road is blocked and motorists are encouraged to take an alternative route as officials continue to clean the area.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Uber begins serving Columbus, here are things you need to know

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos