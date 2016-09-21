One killed in Macon County crash that involved tractor-trailer

One individual was killed early this morning in a Macon County crash on U.S. 80 near County Road 24 that involved a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
Details concerning the crash are limited, but officials said it occurred around 6 a.m. and the tractor-trailer caught fire. It was hauling tires at the time.
The road is blocked and motorists are encouraged to take an alternative route as officials continue to clean the area.
