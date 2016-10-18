Greater Columbus Fair coming to town

The Greater Columbus Fair is coming Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 to the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center.
Kissel Entertainment is the fair’s new carnival provider and will have a full service midway, kiddie rides, family rides, thrill rides and plus games and food,, according to a civic center press release.
Other attractions will include the Tennessee Valley Petting Zoo, Circus Incredible, monster truck rides, pumpkin patch, Beneath the Bark chainsaw carver, 4-H exhibits and free daily entertainment on the main stage.
For the first time in several years, the Exchange Club Hot Dog stand will be back and along with other food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch.
For a list of events, visit ColumbusCivicCenter.org.
Hours for the fair will be Monday–Thursday, 5-11 p.m.; Friday, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children 3-9 (under age 2 is free), except for Friday, Saturday and Sunday when adult tickets are $7. Thursday, Oct. 27 will be dollar night, when all admission is $1.
