Student ‘coping’ after amputation, attorney says

Montravious Thomas, the 13-year-old boy who was allegedly body-slammed multiple times by a behavioral specialist, is now learning how to live with an amputated leg.
Renee Tucker, the lawyer representing the student and his family, confirmed Wednesday that the amputation was performed Tuesday night in Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston.
“He’s doing OK, as much as can be expected,” Tucker told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview. “He was emotional, of course, yesterday and last night. Today, he’s a little better. He’s still coping.
“Egleston has done a pretty good job, and he’s getting the idea of a prosthetic in his mind. They’re sending counselors by and showing him pictures of kids still being active (with a prosthetic leg). So he’s getting used to the idea, but it’s still emotional for him. He doesn’t want anyone to look at his leg.”
The teen’s right leg was amputated below his knee, Tucker said, because part of his broken tibia severed some veins that provided blood flow to his foot. Doctors tried to save his leg by removing an artery from his thigh and getting it to act like a vein, but that effort didn’t work, she said.
Another other injury that required surgery, Tucker said, was repairing his dislocated right knee.
The student has been hospitalized since the Sept. 12 incident, and his mother, Lawanda Thomas, lost her job at a temporary agency because she has spent much of her time by her child’s side, Tucker has said.
According to a Columbus Police Department report, behavioral specialist Bryant Mosley “had to physically restrain” the teen “due to behavioral issues” at the Edgewood Student Services Center, 3538 Forrest Road.
Edgewood contains the AIM program, an alternative school for students in grades 3-12 who have violated the district’s conduct code and temporarily have been removed from their assigned school.
Edgewood coordinator Reginald Griffin has said Sept. 12 was the first day for the student in the AIM program. The assigned school for the teen, a seventh-grader, is East Columbus Magnet Academy, Tucker has said.
Mosley was employed by Mentoring and Behavioral Services when the incident occurred. No charges have been filed against Mosley.
Click here to read a district spokesperson describe Mosley’s job and his current employment status.
The person answering the phone Wednesday at MBS referred the Ledger-Enquirer to Robert Poydasheff Jr., the lawyer representing the company in this matter. Poydasheff wasn’t reached for comment. His father, Bob Poydasheff, is a former mayor of Columbus.
Click here for an account of the incident according to Tucker, the teen’s attorney, and for her assessment of how the school handled the situation.
Tucker is an attorney with the law firm Forrest B. Johnson & Associates, which has offices in Atlanta and Macon. She has said she sent the Muscogee County School District an ante litem notice “that had a number of $5 million.” An ante litem notice is required when someone intends to file a lawsuit against a governmental agency. She also plans to sue Mosley and MBS, Tucker said Wednesday.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Staff writer Sarah Robinson contributed to this report.
