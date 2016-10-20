Free tickets available for gospel festival featuring Fred Hammond at Columbus Civic Center

The Festival of Praise Tour 2016 is offering a special buy one ticket, get one free deal for it’s show at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Columbus Civic Center.
Getting a ticket for the show that night also includes free entry into the Greater Columbus Fair.
To get the special deal, you must buy the tickets Friday or Monday at the Columbus Civic Center. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $25, $45 and $55.
Fred Hammond and Israel Houghton will headline the show, which features music and comedy.
Hezekiah Walker, Regina Belle, Casey J, Karen Clark-Sheard and Earthquake are slated to perform as well.
Hammond is a singer who has won Dove Awards and has been a Grammy Award nominee. His award-winning song “Power” was featured on the soundtrack of the film “The Prince of Egypt.”
Houghton won a Grammy Award for best traditional gospel album for “Alive in South Africa.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments