Mayor: Bulletproof vest worked as designed

The Columbus Police Officer shot this afternoon on Hilton Avenue has been released from the hospital.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said around 4:40 p.m. that the officer’s injuries are not serious. The officer, who has not been named, has been treated at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus and released, said Tomlinson, who serves as Public Safety director
“The bulletproof vest worked as designed and the bullet did not penetrate the skin,” Tomlinson said.
The incident is still active and confined to the one house and property on Hilton Avenue. Columbus Police are in charge of the scene and are getting assistance from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office along with local FBI agents. She said she was “unsure of the cause or precipitating event at this time.”
The family that lives in the house is with authorities and are safe, Tomlinson said.
“We do not believe there are any hostages,” Tomlinson said.
