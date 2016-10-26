‘I’m still not the man that I want to be, but I’m growing’

3:41 Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty Pause

1:13 Warrior cab towed away from shooting scene at Parkwood Mobile Home Park

1:29 Historic Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course class graduates at Fort Benning

0:59 Uptown Idol finalists' audition tape: Cho Rambo

1:35 Dance workshop brings fun to a senior center

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:26 One dead after four-vehicle wreck