October 27, 2016 4:36 PM

Columbus Regional Health gives gift to Auburn University

By Larry Gierer

Columbus Regional Health is giving Auburn University a gift of $250,000 to support two classrooms in its new nursing school building.

A press release says the gift will fund actrive learning classrooms, which, unlike traditional classrooms, promote student project engagement and better utilize wireless technology for class applications.

“We’ve built a vital partnership with the Auburn University School of Nursing over the years. We regard this gift as an investment in the future of healthcare delivery in our region. At Columbus Regional Health, we welcome Auburn’s best and brightest nursing graduates into our facilities,” said Scott Hill, president and CEO of Columbus Regional Health.

Auburn is working to raise $5.6 million in private funding to match university funds for Auburn’s first facility build and designed for nursing education.

The new building will be 89,000 square feet.

