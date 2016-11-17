Woman charged with homicide by vehicle in Northside High student’s death

A 34-year-old woman is facing multiple charges in the death of Justin “JP” Johanson, who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sept. 4 on River Road near Bradley Park Drive.
Christine Mennona was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle and texting/use of wireless device while driving.
She is currently in the Muscogee County Jail awaiting a 9 a.m. hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Since Justin’s death, five teens have been charged in connection with the investigation.
Giovanni Montesclaros, 17, was arrested in connection with the investigation on Sept. 14. He was charged with purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors, making false statement and writings, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons under 21, possession of a false identification document and attempting to purchase alcohol by misrepresenting his identity. He was released from the Muscogee County Jail on bond.
The juveniles, whose ages range from 15 to 16, face various charges, including curfew violation, minor in possession of alcohol and obstruction by lying to police. They were arrested and released into their parents’ custody, police have said.
