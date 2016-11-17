TSYS leads the pack in 2016 United Way giving

Every year around this time, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley begins rolling out numbers on corporate giving.
TSYS has led the pack for several years, and 2016 is no different as the annual campaign aims to raise $7.1 million.
On Thursday, TSYS announced it had raised $1,439,001, fitting nicely with the theme “Every1Counts.” The amount is a 4 percent increase over what the company raised last year, said Scott Ferguson, president and CEO of the local United Way. Worldwide, the company raised $1.8 million.
“The United Way is very fortunate to be a part of the culture of TSYS, as it is of many companies,” Ferguson said. “They have excellent volunteer leadership of their campaign. ... Everybody there supports us. It’s just amazing.”
Ferguson said TSYS raised the funds despite recent job cuts and restructuring, and there was never a doubt the company would come through.
“Any business cycle can affect people’s moods, but we haven’t seen that anyplace this year, or do we expect to,” he said. “This is a very generous community, and people respond because they know, when they give to the United Way, the money stays here and takes care of themselves or their friends and family.”
Aflac usually is the second-largest contributing company, raising over $900,000, Ferguson said. But that campaign is in progress, along with others throughout the community.
Publix Supermarkets also did well this year, raising $415,000, about a 4 to 5 percent increase over last year, he said. Other organizations that have surpassed previous contributions include Phenix City Government, J. Smith Lanier, The Family Center, Pratt & Whitney, Thayer Properties and Acom.
In all, the 2016 United Way campaign officially has reached about 50 percent of its $7.1 million goal, Ferguson said. However, the tally doesn’t include donations from TSYS and other companies whose pledges are being processed.
“But the 50 percent that’s in and audited is looking strong, and people continue to give,” he explained. And the campaign will continue until sometime in January.
Keith Pierce, United Way’s 2016 campaign chairman and executive vice president of TSYS, said he’s impressed by the level of community support.
“The campaign is on track with where it needs to be,” he said. “The campaign theme, “Every1Counts,” reminds us that every company supporting United Way, every donor giving, and every dollar, counts.”
To contribute to the 2016 United Way campaign, visit unitedwayofthecv.org or call 706-327-3255.
