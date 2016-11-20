South Columbus apartment complex suffers significant fire damage

Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel battled a blaze at Woodcliff Apartments Sunday afternoon that did significant damage to the complex on Oakley Drive off St. Mary’s Road.
It appears as many as 19 apartments were damaged or destroyed and as many as 75 residents displaced, said Deputy Chief Greg Lang.
The fire is believed to have started as a grass fire that spread to the apartments, quickly making its way to the attic, Lang said.
The apartment complex is adjacent to Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services Station 4.
One fire firefighter was injured and taken to Midtown Medical Center, Lang said. The injury did not appear to be life threatening.
Lang said the wind and dry conditions likely contributed to the fire moving so quickly.
One resident whose apartment was affected was Gerry Scott, a mechanic. He smelled smoke, looked outside and noticed the fire.
He and his 17-year-old son Gerry grabbed a few items and made it out.
“I want to get back in and see what can be salvaged,” Scott said. “I feel good that we were able to get out safely and it appears everyone else did too.”
His son called the fire “devastating.”
A resident whose apartment was at other end of the complex where the fire was burning was Myra Roland.
“There was a banging at my door and someone screaming, ‘get out.’ It did not take me long to do that. I hate to think about the people who may have lost all they had in the fire.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments