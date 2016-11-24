2 uninjured after plane crashes off Howard Avenue in Columbus

A flight instructor with a student aboard crashed a Piper airplane in a backyard off the 3500 block of Columbus’ Howard Avenue about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.
The pilot experienced mechanical problems soon after taking off from the Columbus airport, said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores.
Both pilot and passenger escaped unharmed after the planed crashed into a tree in the backyard of 3528 Howard Ave. The Piper PA-28 Cherokee appeared mostly intact after coming to rest on its nose.
A Federal Aviation Administration inspector on the scene Thursday morning said the plane’s two occupants had a hospital exam after the crash and were unscathed.
The pilot lost power after takeoff, he said.
After a crane lifts the aircraft from the backyard and investigators check the engine, the wings will be removed and the wreckage placed on a flatbed truck to be hauled to Air Salvage in Griffin, Ga., for further examination, the FAA agent said.
Police initially blocked Howard Avenue on Wednesday night, but soon reopened it to traffic, as the crash site is well off the road..
The Piper Cherokee is a single-engine plane with low wings and tripod landing gear. It’s often used in flight instruction.
Kara Edgerson contributed to this report.
