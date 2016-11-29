‘Why you gonna kill her?’ Death of 83-year-old woman shocks family, friends

0:17 Rain begins to fall after more than 40 days of dry weather Pause

0:26 Coroner: Columbus teen dies after Nov. 21 auto accident

0:29 New Columbus series puts playwrights of color in the spotlight

0:22 Finally, rain begins to fall across Chattahoochee Valley

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:23 Hungry? How about duck breast and foie gras confit?