‘Why you gonna kill her?’ Death of 83-year-old woman shocks family, friends

The violent death of 83-year-old Peggy Gamble, a beloved matriarch at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, shocked relatives and friends who described her as someone always willing to help others.
Her youngest daughter, Cenneta Gunn, said she can’t understand why anyone would harm the elderly woman known as “a mother of the church.”
“If they wanted her car all they had to do was say, ‘give me that car,’ and she would have said, ‘here are the keys,’” Gunn said Tuesday in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. “It wasn’t like it was a 2017 Cadillac. She would have just given it to them. Why you gonna kill her? Oh, God. I tell you it’s devastating. It’s unreal.”
On Monday, Gamble was found slain in her home at 2324 8th St. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said she was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m. and her body was being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy. A beige 1988 Toyota Corolla missing from the home was located later that night, said Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick. Slouchick said the vehicle was found abandoned in Columbus, but he declined to release the exact location.
Gunn said her mother lived alone, but Gunn and her sister checked on her daily. She tried calling her mother at 10:20 a.m. Monday morning, but couldn’t reach her. So she called a next door neighbor who usually looks out for her mother and learned that the car was gone.
At first, Gunn thought Gamble had gone to the store, and then she learned from the neighbor that he had left her mother’s newspaper on the back porch at 7 a.m. When they discovered it was still there, they became concerned.
Gunn and her sister, Miriam Short, went to the house, she said. Her sister found Gamble’s pocketbook on the kitchen counter and called 911. When police arrived, they found her body.
Gunn said Gamble’s sister called her Tuesday and said, “All I can think about is Peggy on the floor crying.’”
“I said, ‘Me too, that’s all I could see last night in my sleep is her lying on the floor somewhere in the house,’” Gunn said Tuesday.
Gunn said she and her family spent Thanksgiving in Destin, and her mother spent the holiday in Atlanta at a granddaughter’s house.
Before leaving town, Gamble baked two buttermilk pies and two chocolate cakes for both houses. She also sent boxes of Christmas cookies for all the children who spent the holiday in Destin, with each box labeled with a child’s name.
“That’ was just her,” Gunn said. “Always thinking of others.”
The Rev. Marcus Gibson, pastor of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, said Gamble was a deacon’s widow who served in the Missionary Society, Sunday School and 50 Plus senior ministry.
“When persons had loss in their families, she was the one who sent out condolences and issued cards of bereavement on behalf of the church,” he said. “She was always trying to help somebody. And here we have a person who spent her life helping persons, now having her life being taken by persons who care nothing about life.
“I’m outraged, I’m hurt, I’m bewildered,” Gibson said. “We are again challenged to look at evil incarnate with this situation. Evil is real, and it’s perpetrated by people who have no sense of decency, who have no sense of empathy, who have no sense of concern for people with whom they share community.”
Doris Carde, 86, said she and Gamble were best friends for about 70 years. They raised their children together in the neighborhood around Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to Gunn and Short, Gamble also has a son, Richard Gamble, who lives in St. Mary’s, Ga., and she has five grandchildren, Gunn said.
Gamble’s late husband, Lewis Gamble, Jr., worked as a surveyor for the city for many years, said Carde. And Gamble worked in the medical supply department at Cobb Memorial Hospital in Phenix city before retirement.
Carde said she still reeling from news that someone would kill her friend, who loved music, movies and spending time with loved ones. She said Gamble suffered from heart problems in recent years and had a pacemaker, but she remained active in the church and community.
“She was a very energetic, Christian woman who loved her family and friends,” she said. “If someone needed help, she would be one of the first ones to contribute in the community. She was kind. She was loveable.”
Tonza Thomas, president of the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said she didn’t know Gamble personally, but the death has sparked outrage in the community.
“I heard about it yesterday and I was like, ‘Come on Columbus, you’ve got to do better, you’ve got to do better,’” she said. “Anytime you mess with old people, babies and women, it’s just out of control.”
Police have not identified any suspects linked to the death, but Thomas and Gibson said violent crime in the black community is something that needs to be addressed.
“There used to be at time when folks would not attack an elderly person and folks would not disrespect their elders,” Gibson said. “But we have a situation now where young people do not respect elders, where they do not respect a person’s property, where they do not respect life, period.
“There’s something that’s going on in the culture, and I’m talking about black sub-culture,” he said. “The recent rash of break-ins, and killings and things that’s going on are particularly germane to us. And it requires us, who live in our communities, to do what we can to take back our communities for some sense of civility, some sense of decency; to focus people back to spiritual principles and what it means to live in community with others.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
