Columbus High student dies of unknown causes

A 17-year-old Columbus High School student died at her home Friday of unknown causes, Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Annie Holland, 17, apparently stayed home from school Friday complaining of cramps and vomiting, Bryan said. Her mother went to the store to get something for the girl, came home and found her daughter collapsed on the floor.
The coroner’s office was called to the house and the girl was pronounced dead at 5:05 p.m.
“There was no foul play involved,” Bryan said.
The young woman’s body has been sent to Atlanta for an autopsy and toxicology testing, Bryan said.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments