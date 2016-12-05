Columbus High student dies of unknown causes

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road Pause

0:58 Watch as Muscogee County educator learns he has been awarded an ‘Oscars of Teaching’....and $25,000.

1:36 Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks."

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

1:46 Toys 4 Tots Parade

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:05 Children of woman killed Monday grieve while remembering her spirit and kindness

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short