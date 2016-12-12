Chick-fil-A begins 12 days of cheer

Chick-fil-A has begun its 12 days of cheer in Columbus and Phenix City.
It began Dec. 12 with free hot coffee between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
On Dec. 13 a free chicken sandwich will come with any combo purchase.
On Dec. 14 , there will be free 3-count Chick-n-Minis from 6 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
On Dec. 15, there will be a free 4-count kid’s meal when four canned goods are donated.
On Dec. 16 there will be free 8-count nuggets with any combo purchase.
On Dec. 17 dinner with Santa will be 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
On Dec. 19 there will be a free small peppermint chocolate chip milkshake with any combo purchase.
On Dec. 20 the Kid’s Club “Give a Gift” event will be held from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
On Dec. 21 free spicy chicken sandwiches will be available from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
On Dec. 22 a free large waffle fry will come with the purchase of a large milkshake.
On Dec. 23 a free small chicken tortilla soup will come with the purchase of a medium beverage.
On Dec. 24 a free chicken biscuit will be given with any combo purchase from 6:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
