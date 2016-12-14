State police will be out in force looking for impaired drivers

If you’re planning on driving much in the coming holiday season, the Georgia and Alabama state public safety arms are planning to make it safer for you. Unless you’re planning on driving impaired.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety has been awarded a $3.16 million grant from the state to continue the state patrol’s Nighthawks DUI Task Force and Administrative License Suspension program.
The primary goals of the programs are to combat crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding; to increase seatbelt use; and to educate the motoring public on traffic safety and the dangers of driving under the influence.
“Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for law enforcement officers to encounter an impaired driver. DPS is committed to removing these drivers from our roads,” said Col. Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “This grant is a benefit to both GOHS and DPS to achieve the common goal of deterring impaired driving on Georgia’s roads.”
The ALS program and the GSP Nighthawks DUI Taskforce were created in 2004. Through the ALS program, state troopers receive training, legal assistance, and in some cases, legal representation as they testify at ALS hearings for people charged with driving under the influence. In Georgia, under certain circumstances, the state can administratively suspend the driver’s license and the ALS hearing is held when the motorist contests the suspension.
Across the river, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that it will assign additional Alabama State Troopers to Alabama’s roadways as more motorists are expected to travel through the days leading up to Christmas to the first of the new year.
“Less than a month ago, we announced troopers investigated 14 traffic deaths during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period. Yes, 14 deaths – including one 12-year-old,” Secretary of Law Enforcement Stan Stabler said. “During the two-week holiday traveling period for last year’s Christmas and New Year’s, Troopers investigated 26 traffic deaths.”
Obey traffic laws, require everyone in the vehicle to buckle up and/or use child-restraint systems, avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, avoid texting and other distractions while driving, and avoid following too closely.
Troopers will heighten patrols and enforcement for a 17-day period, from midnight Friday, Dec. 16, to midnight Sunday, Jan. 1.
Grant funding from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will enable ALEA to bolster traffic safety efforts and provide additional patrol shifts during the holiday travel period.
Still, the motoring public’s assistance will be of great value, he said, particularly when it comes to avoiding driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. During the Christmas-New Year’s travel period that began in December 2015, Troopers arrested 475 individuals for DUI, and they are as dedicated this year to curbing impaired driving and working to make the state’s roadways safer.
“Please help us spread our holiday traffic safety message,” Secretary Stabler said. “Doing your part could save a life – and that life could be yours or a loved ones.”
