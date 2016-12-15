Laboratory confirms case of rabies in Columbus

A raccoon captured in the Celeste Drive area of Columbus has been determined to have been rabid, officials report.
The Columbus Health Department is urging residents to contact Animal Control at 706-653-4512 if they see stray domestic animals or wild animals such as bats, foxes, raccoons in their area.
Residents in the Celeste Drive area are strongly advised to take the following precautions:
▪ Have all of your dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies. Do not delay. See your veterinarian.
▪ Do not pick up or handle any stray dog or cat, or any wild animals. Call local animal control to pick it up.
▪ Report any animal bites and or scratches to the Health Department. During non-business hours, contact GA Poison Control at 800-222-1222.
▪ Contact Animal Control to report any animals that are behaving strangely or aggressively.
▪ If your pet is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your local veterinarian immediately.
▪ Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.
If you are bitten or scratched by any animal:
▪ Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes.
▪ Apply a disinfectant.
▪ Seek medical attention at once.
▪ Report the animal bite and or scratch to the Health Department at 706-321-6170.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
