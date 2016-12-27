Cam Newton visits sick Phenix City boy

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered Pause

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

3:48 Offer of "gift of life" brings two friends even closer

0:26 One dead after two-vehicle wreck

0:35 Auburn gets New Orleans-themed welcome for Sugar Bowl

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition