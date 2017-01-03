How does Columbus rank among the most sinful cities?

How sinful are we in the Fountain City? Below average, according to the folks at Wallethub.com, the folks who pay attention to such things.
Wallethub ranked 150 American cities based on the so-called Seven Deadly Sins: anger/hatred, jealousy, excess vices, avarice, lust, vanity and laziness.
Out of those 150, Columbus ranked the 107th most sinful cities.
Columbus’ lowest, or worst, rankings came in the categories of jealousy (31st), laziness (52nd) and excess vices, such as drinking to excess (56th). We ranked highest, or less sinful, in anger/hatred (82nd), vanity (96th), lust (122nd) and dead last at 150th in avarice.
So how do they arrive at these rankings?
Anger/hatred is based on the number of violent crimes per capita. St. Louis is the most sinful and Irvine the least in Anger.
Jealousy was based on number of thefts per capita. Salt Lake City is worst; Yonkers, N.Y., the best.
Excess vices was based on excessive drinking. Madison, Wisc. Is No. 1 and Memphis, Tenn., is 150.
Avarice was based on the amount of charitable giving. Worcester, Mass is the stingiest and Salt Lake City is the most charitable.
Lust was based on the number of adult entertainment establishments per capita. Las Vegas is the lustiest city and Plano, Texas the least.
Vanity was based on the number of plastic surgeons per capita. Scottsdale, Ariz., is the most vain and Newark, N.J. the least
And laziness was based on the number of adults who do not exercise. Jackson, Miss., is the laziest city and Denver is the least lazy.
