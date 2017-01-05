Billy Joel to perform in Atlanta Braves’ new stadium

Billy Joel will perform the first live concert at the Atlanta Braves' new stadium, SunTrust Park on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The just announced concert will mark the first Billy Joel solo concert in Atlanta since 2015.
“It is a thrill to have one of the greatest entertainers of our time perform the first concert at SunTrust Park,” said Derek Schiller, Braves president, business, in a press release. “We look forward to hosting Billy Joel and are eager to kick off the first of many concerts at SunTrust Park with such a legendary artist.”
“Atlanta has had an ongoing love affair with Billy Joel beginning with his performances at The Electric Ballroom, Great Southeast Music Hall and on to his sold out performances at The Omni and Philips Arena. There is nobody hotter in music than Billy Joel” said Peter Conlon, president of Live Nation Atlanta.
Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history.
Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”
In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.
In December 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six Grammy Awards.
Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a Tony Aawardfor "Movin' Out," a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 9 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, January 12 at 10 p.m.
Atlanta Braves A-List Members will also be able to purchase tickets before the general public during a special pre-sale from Wednesday, January 11 through Thursday, January 12. To become an Atlanta Braves A-List Member, visit www.Braves.com/alist.
Tickets will be available for purchase to the general public beginning Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
Tickets are $139.50 $104.50, & $54.50.
