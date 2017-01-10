Richard Bishop hired to develop trail system now called ‘The Dragon Fly’

Richard Bishop, the outgoing president of Uptown Columbus Inc., has a new job.
He has been hired by the Friends of the Greenway Trail Fund, a group based at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, as project director for the design and construction of trails being developed throughout Muscogee County.
Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, made the announcement Tuesday while updating Columbus Council on the project that will eventually provide a 60-mile trail network throughout the area.
Bishop had served as president of Uptown Inc. since 2005, after serving as Columbus deputy city manager. After announcing his resignation in July, he became a finalist for the city manager's job in Senoia, Ga.
On Tuesday, he attended the Columbus Council meeting with Covington.
During the presentation, Covington said the construction of the first trail, connecting the Fall Line Trace to the Riverwalk, is getting underway. In an email to the Ledger-Enqiurer, she described the trails as 12-foot-wide sidewalks that snake along road right-of-ways,” making it easy for people to walk, roller-skate, push baby strollers and bike for recreation and for transportation.”
Covington also revealed the trail system’s new name. Originally dubbed the “The RiverLink,” she said, the system will be now called “The Dragon Fly.”
The name was recommended by Teresa Burkett, an employee at the UGA County Extension office in Columbus who responded to a Facebook post requesting suggestions, Covington said.
“Dragonflies are an indicator species for clean, healthy water in a community,” Covington said. “The dragonfly population in Columbus has apparently exploded as the Chattahoochee has become a healthier river in recent years. Also, dragonflies imply motion and freedom, and they’re cute on hats and t-shirts. We see this as a great way to create a memorable, marketable trail system for our community that underscores the fun nature of trail usage and ties to the public/private commitment we’ve made to foster clean water for our community.”
The Fall Line Trace currently ends on 10th Ave, across the street from MidTown Medical Center. As a result of the construction project, it will extend west along Linwood Blvd., connecting with the Riverwalk at the Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge on 14th St., beside the TSYS parking garage.
The projected completion date is summer 2017, Covington said, but the organization would like to have much of it completed before a Georgia Trail Summit being held in Columbus April 20-22.
The Friends of the Greenway Trail Fund is a privately funded group that has hired the Atlanta-based PATH Foundation to design and build an additional 27 miles of greenway trail in Muscogee County, according to information provided by Covington via email.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
