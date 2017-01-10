Jon Dorman selected to be Columbus Civic Center director

Jon Dorman has been selected to replace Ross Horner as director of the Columbus Civic Center.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley said Tuesday in a news release that he will go before Columbus Council on Jan. 24 to ask for approval of the appointment.
Dorman has served as general manager of the Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center in Bakersfield, Calif., which is home to an ECHL hockey team and college basketball team.
He has previously worked as assistant director of the Norfolk, Va., Department of Cultural Facilities, Arts and Entertainment.
A native of Apopka, Fla., he is a graduate of the University of Central Florida.
“Jon has an impressive and proven record in managing cultural, sports and entertainment facilities,” Hugley said.
Dorman said he is excited for the opportunity to work with the Civic Center staff and the city of Columbus.
“In addition to being part of this great community, I look forward to contributing to the expansion of programming and other opportunities for both existing and new business in Columbus,” he said.
Dorman has been married to Margaret “Peggy” Dorman for 26 years and has a 24-year-old daughter, Nicole, who lives in Jacksonville, Fla.
