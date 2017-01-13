Big Read focuses on ‘The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,’ celebrating McCuller’s 100th birthday

2:52 Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy Pause

2:13 Attorney describes arrest he believes led to Hector Arreola's death

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:58 Mother of shooting victim: 'They took my first born child away from me'

0:33 Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola

2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case

2:04 Health concerns drives attorney to request low bond for 10th Street shooting victim facing drug charges

1:33 Witness describes the arrest of Hector Arreola on Moss Drive

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company